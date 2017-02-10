Man shot during argument in South Richmond
Officers were called about 4:35 p.m. to the intersection of East 19th Street and Albany Avenue, where they found a man who apparently had been shot during an argument with two men he knew, police said. Click here to create a free user account to enter a calendar events, update your business directory listing or comment on an obituary.
