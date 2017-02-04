Man killed in Florida airport shooting remembered Saturday in Va. Beach
A man who died last month in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is being remembered Saturday in Virginia Beach. A "celebration of life service" was being held Saturday at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church in honor of former Virginia Beach resident Terry Andres.
