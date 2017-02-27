Man accused of biting victima s face ...

Man accused of biting victima s face in anti-Muslim attack

13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Virginia man is accused of biting another man's face after making anti-Muslim slurs in a parking lot at a busy shopping mall late last year. Fairfax County police say in a statement that 35-year-old Robin McGreer was arrested Monday and charged with bias-related malicious bodily injury.

