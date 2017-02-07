Lucy Dacus went from college student to indie darling in just two years
Two years ago this week, Lucy Dacus and guitarist Jacob Blizard walked into a studio in Nashville and, for a college project he had been assigned to complete over winter break, recorded nine of her songs in three days. The then-teenage Dacus then went back to Richmond, Va., where she had been studying film at Virginia Commonwealth University.
