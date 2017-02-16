Kids may have been at home of Richmond double murder-suicide for days
Relatives say that two kids may have been in the home of a double murder-suicide for as many as three days until the bodies were discovered Thursday morning. Police say two women and one man were found shot dead around 8:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at the Oliver Crossing Apartments, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said.
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|8 hr
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|8 hr
|John Longcock
|6
|Wegmans facing calls to remove Trump winery pro...
|8 hr
|John Longcock
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|8 hr
|FSGT
|5
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
