Juvenile shot on Peace Square in Virginia Beach
Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 9:35 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17. His injuries are non-life threatening.
