Juvenile shot on Peace Square in Virg...

Juvenile shot on Peace Square in Virginia Beach

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 9:35 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is between the ages of 14 and 17. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Va. chief justiceÂ’s daughter, 18, charged with ... (Apr '09) 12 hr Ask for Forgiveness 3
The cost of Illegal Immigration Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 20 spytheweb 7
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 16 John Longcock 4
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC