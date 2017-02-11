Judge orders mental evaluation of Hen...

Judge orders mental evaluation of Henrico man charged with killing parents on Easter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The AP reports that Henrico County Circuit Court Judge granted the defense's request for a mental evaluation for 23-year-old William Roy Brissette on Friday. The evaluation will be used to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Feb 5 spytheweb 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Feb 3 ABMORELLI 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,833 • Total comments across all topics: 278,789,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC