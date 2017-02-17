Judge orders competency evaluation fo...

Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of touring, killing dog

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A Richmond judge ordered a competency evaluation Friday for the man accused of torturing and killing a dog in his care last August. The evaluation will determine if Wilfred Jeremy Lee, 22, is competent to stand trial based on his ability to understand and rationally participate in a court process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... 9 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 7
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Thu John Longcock 4
State Employees Pay Thu John Longcock 6
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC