Judge orders competency evaluation for man accused of touring, killing dog
A Richmond judge ordered a competency evaluation Friday for the man accused of torturing and killing a dog in his care last August. The evaluation will determine if Wilfred Jeremy Lee, 22, is competent to stand trial based on his ability to understand and rationally participate in a court process.
