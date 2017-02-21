Joe Morrissey to represent Walmart mu...

Joe Morrissey to represent Walmart murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va . - The woman accused of murdering another woman in a Walmart parking lot will be represented by controversial legal and political figure Joe Morrissey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) 17 hr Helixrider 27
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Mon spytheweb 7
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Sun Concerned Citizen 1
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC