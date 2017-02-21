Joe Morrissey to represent Walmart murder suspect
HANOVER COUNTY, Va . - The woman accused of murdering another woman in a Walmart parking lot will be represented by controversial legal and political figure Joe Morrissey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Helixrider
|27
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Sun
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC