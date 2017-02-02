Iraqi refugee reacts to Richmond mayora s immigration directive
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday stopped short of declaring Richmond a sanctuary city, but did direct officials to protect everyone here regardless of immigration status. 8News spoke with a chemistry professor who first came to the states as an Iraqi refugee and said the mayor's directive is a smart policy.
