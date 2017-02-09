House Republicans vote to fire Virginia's top watchdog over handling of Mitchell case

State Inspector General June W. Jennings, CPA, left, listens as Priscilla Scherger, RN,MBA, CPHQ, right, Director of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for the Office of the State Inspector General, answers a question from Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, co-chairman of the Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the Commonwealth during a meeting at the General Assembly Building in Richmond, VA Tuesday, April 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.