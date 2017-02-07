House approves McQuinn bills on slave history, African-American cemeteries
Del. Delores L. McQuinn, D-Richmond, scored two legislative victories on Tuesday with unanimous passage by the House of Delegates of two bills she sponsored to give equal state recognition of historic African-American cemeteries and better preserve and tell the history of African-Americans in Virginia. The bills, approved on a 97-0 vote on uncontested legislation, are accompanied by money to back them up, including $150,000 the House Appropriations Committee proposed to identify and preserve historic African-American sites and artifacts, and $34,875 that Gov. Terry McAuliffe included in his proposed budget to pay for upkeep of two cemeteries in the Richmond area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC