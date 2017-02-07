House approves McQuinn bills on slave...

House approves McQuinn bills on slave history, African-American cemeteries

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Del. Delores L. McQuinn, D-Richmond, scored two legislative victories on Tuesday with unanimous passage by the House of Delegates of two bills she sponsored to give equal state recognition of historic African-American cemeteries and better preserve and tell the history of African-Americans in Virginia. The bills, approved on a 97-0 vote on uncontested legislation, are accompanied by money to back them up, including $150,000 the House Appropriations Committee proposed to identify and preserve historic African-American sites and artifacts, and $34,875 that Gov. Terry McAuliffe included in his proposed budget to pay for upkeep of two cemeteries in the Richmond area.

