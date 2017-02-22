Hidden History: Richmond native and black newspaper editor fought for freedom
A Richmond native and courageous black newspaper editor believed in the freedom and power of the press. His name was John Mitchell Jr. and he would put his own life on the line to preserve his freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|22 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC