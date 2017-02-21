'Hidden Figures' mathematician Christine Darden tells groundbreaking story in Richmond
Christine Darden , Michael Paul Williams and Pearl Estelle Amy Smith spoke Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church during a discussion of Darden's and Smith's careers. A program with Dr. Christine Darden, Michael Paul Williams and Estelle Amy Smith at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Richmond VA Sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Save Our Country and SS Benefits
|5 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Va. chief justiceÂ’s daughter, 18, charged with ... (Apr '09)
|21 hr
|Ask for Forgiveness
|3
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC