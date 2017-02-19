Henrico County mom arrested for DWI w...

Henrico County mom arrested for DWI with kids in the vehicle

13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Henrico County Police arrested a woman early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated with her two young children in the vehicle. Chanel Nicole Millington was pulled over around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for speeding at Hungary Spring Road near Eunice Drive.

