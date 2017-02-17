Gunman in double-murder suicide had criminal past
The man Richmond police said shot and killed two women before turning the gun on himself at the Oliver Crossing apartments in Mosby Court this week had a criminal past. Walter Gaines III was convicted of several felonies, including robbery and use of a firearm in 2013.
