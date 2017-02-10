Group of women held at gunpoint, robbed inside South Richmond home
Richmond police say this happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of Wainwright Drive, near Jahnke and German School roads. Two men kicked down the door of the home and charged the victims with firearms, according to officers.
