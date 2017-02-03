Go Red: Join the fight against heart disease and stroke in women
Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year or approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The number 1 killer of women, heart disease takes more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
