Fredericksburg officers ask seniors citizens, a oepolice be my Valentine?a
Fredericksburg police officers made and delivered Valentine cards and chocolates to 18 senior citizens Tuesday as part of the department's ongoing community outreach efforts. "This is one of my favorite community outreach activities," Police Chief David Nye said.
