Four men sentenced to nearly 30 years for robbery spree in VA, NC
Jalen Hayes scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, Sherron Dorsey-Walker added 19 points and WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. - Justin Robinson scored 20 points, including a key bucket late, and Monmouth beat Siena 77-73 on Friday night fo Clockwise from top left: Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, Dallas Cogdell III, Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, Armand Devon Mullen RICHMOND, Va. - Four men were sentenced this week for their roles in a series of armed robberies in Virginia and North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC