Ellwood Thompsona s security compromised in cyber scam
The security of all employees at Ellwood Thompson's Local Market in Richmond was compromised this week when their personal information was accidentally released online during a phishing scam. According to a statement made by Ellwood Thompson's the small business immediately notified employees and legal counsel and began working with all parties to respond to the incident.
