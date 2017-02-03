Education briefs for Monday, Feb. 6
Clover Hill High School chemistry teacher Maria Klein is the recipient of the 2016 Franklin D. Kizer Distinguished High School Chemistry Teacher Award. Since 1948, the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society has presented an award to an outstanding high school chemistry teacher, according to a Chesterfield County news release.
