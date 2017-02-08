Crews battle house fire on Richmonda ...

Crews battle house fire on Richmonda s southside

Crews arrived on scene at 11:41 a.m. to find black smoke and fire coming from the basement of the house. Richmond Fire says everyone made it out of the house safely and the fire was marked under control at 12:05 p.m. The Red Cross is assisting 17 people affected by the fire, including 3 adult males, 4 adult females, 4 juvenile males, and 6 juvenile females.

