Crews battle house fire on Richmonda s southside
Crews arrived on scene at 11:41 a.m. to find black smoke and fire coming from the basement of the house. Richmond Fire says everyone made it out of the house safely and the fire was marked under control at 12:05 p.m. The Red Cross is assisting 17 people affected by the fire, including 3 adult males, 4 adult females, 4 juvenile males, and 6 juvenile females.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 3
|ABMORELLI
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC