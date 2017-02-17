Couples find love at Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K finish line
Two local couples found more than just a sense of accomplishment at the finish line at the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K, they found romance. The young Powhatan couple ran the traditional Richmond race together in March 2015, but Jennifer didn't know her then-boyfriend of one year was planning a big surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
