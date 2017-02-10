Clinton Foundation Partner HikedOpioi...

Clinton Foundation Partner HikedOpioid Overdose Reversal DrugPrice By 680 Percent

The head of a pharmaceutical company, who partnered with the Clinton Foundation, has increased the price of an auto-injector used to treat opioid overdoses by 680 percent over the course of three years. Spencer Williamson, the president and chief executive officer of the Richmond, Virginia-based Kaleo Pharmaceuticals, is under fire after the price of a two-pack of Evzio, a device that treats life-threatening opioid overdoses, skyrocketed from $690 in 2014 to $4,500 today.

