Chesterfield police collecting teddy bears for children in stressful situations
The Chesterfield Police Department is collecting teddy bears for children in stressful situations at the 17th annual Teddy Bear Sunday. Officers use the teddy bears to help comfort children who have gone through car accidents, fires, domestic violence or other situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|1 hr
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|1 hr
|John Longcock
|6
|Wegmans facing calls to remove Trump winery pro...
|1 hr
|John Longcock
|2
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|1 hr
|FSGT
|5
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC