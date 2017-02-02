Chesterfield man wanted for South Ric...

Chesterfield man wanted for South Richmond robbery, home invasion

Detectives are asking for the public's help to find a 47-year-old Chesterfield man wanted for a home invasion and robbery in South Richmond last year. Richmond police officials said Andrew "Drew" Ferguson, of the 5500 block of Zion Ridge Terrace in Chesterfield, is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion on Nov. 7, 2016 in the 5100 block of Orcutt Lane.

