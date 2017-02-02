Chesterfield County man convicted of ...

Chesterfield County man convicted of shooting into a vehicle, killing man

18 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A resident of Chesterfield County was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in relation to an incident that happened in April 2016. William Henry Lee II was convicted of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in the death of Herbert L. Brown.

