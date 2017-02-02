Chesterfield County man convicted of shooting into a vehicle, killing man
A resident of Chesterfield County was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in relation to an incident that happened in April 2016. William Henry Lee II was convicted of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in the death of Herbert L. Brown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia
|23 hr
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|Jan 24
|Um hm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC