CBS 6 and Richmond Kickers make historic partnership
The Richmond Kickers and WTVR CBS 6 are proud to announce a landmark partnership to broadcast 17 home and away games throughout the 2017 season. The deal names CBS 6 the club's Exclusive Television Broadcast Partner and will provide the most extensive and comprehensive exposure of the USL in the Richmond market in franchise history, kicking off with the Kickers 25th Anniversary Home Opener on Saturday, March 25 on the main 6.1 channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Sun
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC