CBS 6 and Richmond Kickers make historic partnership

The Richmond Kickers and WTVR CBS 6 are proud to announce a landmark partnership to broadcast 17 home and away games throughout the 2017 season. The deal names CBS 6 the club's Exclusive Television Broadcast Partner and will provide the most extensive and comprehensive exposure of the USL in the Richmond market in franchise history, kicking off with the Kickers 25th Anniversary Home Opener on Saturday, March 25 on the main 6.1 channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.