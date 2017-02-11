Cameron Gallagher Foundation holds fundraiser to provide mental healthcare to teens
The organization is named for Cameron Gallagher who collapsed after running the Shamrock Half Marathon in Virginia Beach back in 2014. Gallagher wanted to raise awareness about teen mental health and help those who needed it find help.
