'Boutique' bowling alley to open in Richmond
A local development team is lining up what it bets will be a strike for the city's hottest neighborhood. Rob Long, a former investment banker with BB&T Capital Markets, is leading a team that includes former Jefferson Hotel restaurant director Ben Eubanks to bring a high-end "boutique" bowling alley to a mostly vacant lot between the Boulevard and the Cookie Factory Lofts.
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Sun
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
|News casters------need a good story
|Feb 4
|Bert
|2
|Virginia
|Feb 2
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
