Bill would aid deteriorating historic African-American cemeteries
A bill that would help preserve neglected African-American cemeteries and gravesites in Richmond and Henrico County is headed to the General Assembly. For years WTVR CBS 6 has profiled the deteriorating conditions at Evergreen Cemetery where numerous prominent African-Americans, including Maggie Walker, were laid to rest.
