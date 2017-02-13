Beer delivery service to launch in Richmond
"I had the idea of a milkman for a beer growler service a few years ago," said Matt Teachey, co-founder of Flight and a student at VCU's da Vinci Center. Once fully operational in late March, customers will be able to go to Flight's website, http://www.flight.beer , place an order from a local brewery, and Flight will deliver the beer a week or so later.
