Armed man robs Family Dollar in south...

Armed man robs Family Dollar in southside Richmond

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

It happened around 10:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia 19 hr Virginia Taxpayer 1
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 19 hr Curteese 5
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Jan 31 OneOfTheVictims 1
State Employees Pay Jan 29 State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Jan 26 Kid 11
Chicago Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC