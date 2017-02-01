Armed man robs Family Dollar in southside Richmond
It happened around 10:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia
|19 hr
|Virginia Taxpayer
|1
|Virginia House approves religious liberty bill
|19 hr
|Curteese
|5
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Jan 31
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Jan 29
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC