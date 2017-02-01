African-inspired art exhibit opens in...

African-inspired art exhibit opens in Richmond

18 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

By Amelia Heymann Capital News Service RICHMOND To kick off Black History Month, the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia is exhibiting four decades of work by Murry DePillars, an artist known for his vivid colors and geometric shapes as well as his political commentary and African-inspired patterns. "Murry DePillars: Double Vision," which features 37 pieces of artwork, opens Friday and runs through June 3 at the museum, 122 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.

Richmond, VA

