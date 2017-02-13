Advocate group rallies to City Counci...

Advocate group rallies to City Council for sanctuary status in Richmond

For the second time in two weeks, a group of people gathered on Broad Street to once again ask Richmond to declare itself a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, members of the LGBTQ community, Muslims and African Americans. Among their requests, they want Richmond Sheriff CT Woody to not let Immigration and Customs Enforcement into the jail without a warrant signed by a judge.

