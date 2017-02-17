3 suspects arrested in Chesterfield County stolen vehicle pursuit
Three suspects have been arrested and charged in the police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that occurred in Chesterfield Thursday afternoon. Authorities tell 8News that at about 10:45 a.m., an officer was in the area of the Meadowdale Shopping Center when he encountered a stolen vehicle occupied by several males.
