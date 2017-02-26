26-year-old Richmond man identified as victim in South Richmond homicide

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a South Richmond shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning. Jakeem P. Johnson, 26, of the 2300 block of Wright Avenue, was found shot shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the rear yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue, police said in a release.

