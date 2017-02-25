25 reasons the Va. General Assembly session mattered - beyond the budget
Members of the Virginia House of Delegates look up toward the voting board after casting their votes for one of the bills on the floor in Richmond, VA, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, the last day of the 2017 legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cost of Illegal Immigration
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC