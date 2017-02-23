24-year-old charged after attacking R...

24-year-old charged after attacking Reynolds Community College teacher with box cutter

Virginia State Police and Reynolds Community College Police are investigating an attack that occurred on the college's Parham campus Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at roughly 12:30 p.m. when 24-year-old Brittany L. Burfield cut a male professor with a box cutter in his office in Burnette Hall.

