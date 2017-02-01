2 arcade-themed restaurants to open in Richmond neighborhood
Like Pac-Man chomping after power pellets, two separate bar/arcade ventures are hungry to get into the city's hottest commercial district. Two groups - one backed by a local frozen yogurt franchisee, and the other steered by several well-known Richmond restaurateurs - are planning what may amount to dueling entertainment venues in the Scott's Addition neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Attorney General
|3 hr
|Retired Military ...
|1
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|22 hr
|OneOfTheVictims
|1
|KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Billy
|37
|State Employees Pay
|Sun
|State Employees Pay
|4
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC