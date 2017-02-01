2 arcade-themed restaurants to open i...

2 arcade-themed restaurants to open in Richmond neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Like Pac-Man chomping after power pellets, two separate bar/arcade ventures are hungry to get into the city's hottest commercial district. Two groups - one backed by a local frozen yogurt franchisee, and the other steered by several well-known Richmond restaurateurs - are planning what may amount to dueling entertainment venues in the Scott's Addition neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virginia Attorney General 3 hr Retired Military ... 1
Help The Victim Not The Criminal 22 hr OneOfTheVictims 1
News KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09) Mon Billy 37
State Employees Pay Sun State Employees Pay 4
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Jan 26 Kid 11
Chicago Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC