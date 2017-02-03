$1M verdict awarded to nail salon patron who contracted infection

A Central Virginia woman who contracted a severe mycobacterial infection and was left permanently scarred after a visit to a local nail salon has received a verdict in excess of $1 million against the nail salon, including compensatory and punitive damages. . Lawyers for the victim presented evidence that painful boil-like lesions developed on the victim's legs after a pedicure she received in 2012 at a nail salon on Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond.

