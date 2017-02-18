1 dead in fatal motorcycle wreck in P...

1 dead in fatal motorcycle wreck in Prince William County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Police in Prince William County are investigating the death of a woman in a motorcycle accident in which the person she was following turned suddenly in front of her. The incident happened as the two different motorcycles were traveling southbound on a road in Prince William County, when the male driver, Robert James Potts, applied a hard brake in an effort to make a turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... 22 hr Righty01 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Thu John Longcock 4
State Employees Pay Thu John Longcock 6
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
News casters------need a good story Feb 4 Bert 2
Virginia Feb 2 Virginia Taxpayer 1
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC