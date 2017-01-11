With governor's race in full swing, l...

With governor's race in full swing, lawmakers return to Richmond for final session of McAuliffe era

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Gov. Terry McAuliffe may have hoped for some surprise good news in Tuesday's special General Assembly elections, but tonight he'll deliver his final State of the Commonwealth speech facing the same daunting political landscape. Republicans will still control both legislative chambers, and the party's four gubernatorial contenders are ramping up their attacks on McAuliffe's legacy in the hope of retaking the governor's mansion in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Tue ConcernedCitizen 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Tue Kashus Klay 113
Drug testing for resource mfg Jan 7 let it die 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA Jan 6 vcugent79 1
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC