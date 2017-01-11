With governor's race in full swing, lawmakers return to Richmond for final session of McAuliffe era

Gov. Terry McAuliffe may have hoped for some surprise good news in Tuesday's special General Assembly elections, but tonight he'll deliver his final State of the Commonwealth speech facing the same daunting political landscape. Republicans will still control both legislative chambers, and the party's four gubernatorial contenders are ramping up their attacks on McAuliffe's legacy in the hope of retaking the governor's mansion in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.