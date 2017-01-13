Water main break floods West Broad St...

Water main break floods West Broad Street in Henrico County

6 hrs ago

A water main break is about to shut down all eastbound traffic in the 8400 block of West Broad Street in Henrico County. Crews are currently in the process of repairing the water main but are saying that the eastbound lanes could be shut down during much of the morning commute.

