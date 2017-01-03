Virginia governor vows to veto 20-week abortion ban bill
Gov. Terry McAuliffe announces his criminal justice reform legislative package at a news conference at CARITAS, in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017. McAuliffe is seeking to restrict penalties regarding loss of driving privileges and also raising dollar amounts for felony charges for theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|1 hr
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Tue
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC