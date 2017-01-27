Video shows Richmond student assaulted at middle school
RICHMOND, Va.- The family of a 7th grader who was attacked by a group of students at a Richmond middle school wants answers after the beating was captured on camera, then posted online. The video shows the chaos that unfolded inside Boushall Middle School Wednesday.
