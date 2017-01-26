Venture Richmond Names New Executive Director
Downtown booster nonprofit Venture Richmond has tapped Lisa Sims as its executive director, according to an announcement from the organization. Venture Richmond produces a variety of downtown events, most of them centered on the Brown's Island Area, such as Friday Cheers, the Richmond Folk Festival and Dominion Riverrock, which announced its headline musical acts this week .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|12 hr
|Gilbert
|1
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|Tue
|Um hm
|4
|State Employees Pay
|Tue
|let it die
|3
|Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|2
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Jan 21
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC