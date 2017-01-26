Venture Richmond Names New Executive ...

Venture Richmond Names New Executive Director

10 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Downtown booster nonprofit Venture Richmond has tapped Lisa Sims as its executive director, according to an announcement from the organization. Venture Richmond produces a variety of downtown events, most of them centered on the Brown's Island Area, such as Friday Cheers, the Richmond Folk Festival and Dominion Riverrock, which announced its headline musical acts this week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

