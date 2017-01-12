VCU, Richmond both stay perfect in A-10
VCU gets 20 points and 13 rebounds from Justin Tillman and another 14 from Mo Alie-Cox as they rout George Washington 85-55 to improve to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the A-10. Former Henrico standout De'Monte Buckingham scores 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds in Richmond's 78-61 win over St. Bonaventure.
