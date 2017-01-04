VCU and Richmond start A-10 play 2-0

VCU and Richmond start A-10 play 2-0

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

The VCU Rams got a career high 23 points from Samir Doughty, who led five players in double figures as they beat Duquesne 94-87. VCU starts the A-10 year with two straight road wins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... 23 hr Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Tue James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,250

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC